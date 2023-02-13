Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 1 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Butternuts Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., municipal building.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., budget workshop, room 116; 7 p.m., board meeting, performing arts center. 

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

WEDNESDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., budget workshop. elementary school gym.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5 p.m., high school board room

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

