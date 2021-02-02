Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Zoom public meeting on renewal of Charter Communications franchise. Call 607-441-5431 for access info.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room. Live streamed on school’s YouTube page.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
