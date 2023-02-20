Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse. Purpose: To discuss building project.
WEDNESDAY
Central Catskills Collaborative, 5 p.m., on Zoom. Email carol.obeirne@gmail.com for access info.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., Hamden office.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Huntington Memorial Library Board of Trustees, 3 p.m., library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.