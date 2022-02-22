Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., workshop, elementary gymnasium. 

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Village of Cherry Valley Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St. 

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., videoconference. Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection info. 

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., preliminary 2022-23 budget meeting, Village Hall, 4 River St. 

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 4:45 p.m., high school board room, executive session: architect services. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

