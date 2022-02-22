Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., workshop, elementary gymnasium.
Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Village of Cherry Valley Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., videoconference. Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection info.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., preliminary 2022-23 budget meeting, Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 4:45 p.m., high school board room, executive session: architect services.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
