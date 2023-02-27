Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School gymnasium. Regular meeting and building presentation.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Walton Central School District Board of Education budget work session, 5 p.m., high school board room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.