TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Gilbertsville Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., village office, 107 Lovers Lane.
Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OMS Library.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
