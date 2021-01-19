Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Burlington Town Planning Board, 6 p.m., municipal building. Masks required.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONCBOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., videoconference. For access info: jbuel@oncboces.org
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.