Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Burlington Town Planning Board, 6 p.m., municipal building. Masks required.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONCBOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., videoconference. For access info: jbuel@oncboces.org

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

