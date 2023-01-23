Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., performing arts center.

Oneonta City Economic Development, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 42 Gardiner Place, Walton.

WEDNESDAY

CCE Delaware County Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., Hamden office.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Greater Plains gymnasium

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

