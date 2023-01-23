Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., performing arts center.
Oneonta City Economic Development, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 42 Gardiner Place, Walton.
WEDNESDAY
CCE Delaware County Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., Hamden office.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Greater Plains gymnasium
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.