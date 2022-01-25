Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Village of Cherry Valley Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Oneonta City Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., board room.
William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, annual meeting, 7 p.m., library, 42 Gardiner Place, Walton.
Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse. Purpose: Proposed building project discussion.
WEDNESDAY
City of Oneonta Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.