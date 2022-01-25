Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Village of Cherry Valley Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Oneonta City Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Walton Central School District Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., board room. 

William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, annual meeting, 7 p.m., library, 42 Gardiner Place, Walton.

Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse. Purpose: Proposed building project discussion.

WEDNESDAY

City of Oneonta Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

