Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Community Advisory Board to the Oneonta Police Department, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

William B. Ogden Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., annual meeting on Zoom. For access info: 607-865-5929.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St. 

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS large group instruction room. 

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

SUNY Oneonta College Council, 4:30 p.m., Zoom. For access: kim.macleod@oneonta.edu.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you