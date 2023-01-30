Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed
TUESDAY
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Economic Development, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Sidney Memorial Public Library, annual meeting of Friends of the Library, 2:30 p.m., 8 River St.
