Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Email laurensvillageclerk@stny.rr.com for access info.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com.cityofoneonta
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com.cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board organizational meeting, 7 p.m., town hall.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9:50 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
