Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Butternuts Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., municipal building

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Laurens Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., room 129, Laurens Central School

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Milford Central School District Board of Education organizational meeting followed by code of conduct and district-wide safety plan public hearing, 7 p.m., room 116.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Common Council, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

Walton Central School District Board of Education re-organizational and regular business meeting, 6 p.m., high school library.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Laurens Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education organizational meeting, 6 p.m., library.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

