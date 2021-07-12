Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Cooperstown Water and Sewer Board, 9 a.m., village office building, 22 Main St.

Cooperstown Historic Preservation and Architecture Review Board, 5 p.m., village office building, 22 Main St.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 6:30 p.m., highway garage; 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education annual re-organizational meeting, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cooperstown Economic Development & Sustainability Committee, 8:15 a.m., village office building, 22 Main St.

Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta. Unified Solar Permit process to be discussed.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., cafeteria

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you