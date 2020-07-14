Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, re-organizational/regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
Worcester Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.