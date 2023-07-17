Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Gilbertsville Village Board, 6 p.m., village office, 107 Lover's Lane.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 7 p.m., high school library.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
