TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta or by phone at 1 646 558-8656, ID: 813 9040 1268; Audio PIN: N/A, enter # again; Password: 211989#.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, 84 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
BOCES Board of Education, 9:30 a.m, ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center, 7353 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Milford Town Board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
