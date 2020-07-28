Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center, 7352 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta.
Walton William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m. On Zoom. Call 607-865-5929 for access information.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 7 p.m. For info: wlansing@cooperstown.org.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
