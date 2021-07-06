Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education reorganizational meeting, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium, 29 Academy St.
Cooperstown Zoning Board of Appeals, 5 p.m., Village Office Building 22 Main St.
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education re-organizational and regular meeting, 6 p.m., board room.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Police Committee, Village Office Building, 22 Main St.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., Emergency Services training room, Meadows building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9:30 a.m., Emergency Services training room, Meadows building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
