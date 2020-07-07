Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta Town Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education re-organizational meeting, 6 p.m., board room. To be streamed at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, annual re-organizational meeting, regular meeting, public hearing to consider changes to code of conduct, 10 a.m., video: tinyurl.com/yapfstd8
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom: zoom.us/j/96063306945, Meeting ID: 960 6330 6945; one tap mobile in NY: +19292056099, 96063306945#.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
