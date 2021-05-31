Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Fulton Town Board, 8 a.m., Highway Garage, 1139 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 3 Main St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Council, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., in-person, board only. Meeting will be live streamed on district's YouTube channel.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., on Facebook live.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
