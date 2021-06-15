Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Council, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Eduction, 6:30 p.m.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room. Live streamed on district’s YouTube channel. District-wide safety plan and code of conduct public hearing.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., cafeteria.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, Milford.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
