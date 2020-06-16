Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., to be streamed at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., to be streamed at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30, Draper Room.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., public hearing followed by regular meeting, to be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.
WEDNESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District audit committee, 8 a.m., cafeteria.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
