TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room. To include annual public hearing on code of conduct. 

WEDNESDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m.

COIDA/OCCRC Board of Directors, 8 a.m., 189 Main St., Suite 500, Oneonta. For remote access info: 607-267-4010. 

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

