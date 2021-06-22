Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

No meetings reported.

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Village Fire Committee, 5:30 p.m., fire hall, 24 Chestnut St.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi

New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville. Purpose: new highway garage.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you