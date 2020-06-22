Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council, 10 a.m., Zoom. Contact Delaware County Public Health Early Intervention Program for access.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
