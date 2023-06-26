Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed..

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m. performing arts center.

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Forward Local Planning Committee, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

