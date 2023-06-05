Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Milford Central School Education Foundation, annual meeting, 5:30 p.m., library.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., performing arts center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:45 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
