TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., public hearing on use of Repair Reserve funds not to exceed $51,270. 

Oneonta City Common Council, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

WEDNESDAY

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

