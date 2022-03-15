Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., public hearing on use of Repair Reserve funds not to exceed $51,270.
Oneonta City Common Council, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
