Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., initial budget presentation, junior-senior high school cafeteria or on Zoom.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Northern Catskills Occupational Center, Grand Gorge.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4p .m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

