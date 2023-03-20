Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., budget workshop, room 116; 7 p.m., performing arts center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.

WEDNESDAY

COIDA/OCCRC Board of Directors, 8 a.m., 189 Main St., Suite 500. Call 607-267-4010 for remote access.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

