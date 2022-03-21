Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Oneonta City Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school board room.
William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., library, 42 Gardiner Place, Walton.
Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse. Proposed building project discussion.
WEDNESDAY
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.