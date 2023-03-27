Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
CCE of Delaware County Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Hamden. For online access: 607-865-6531.
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Oneonta City Community Police Board, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 358 Main St.
Oneonta City Redistricting Commission, 7 p.m., public hearing, Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Otsego Town Board, 5:30 p.m., town building, Fly Creek. Purpose: Filling various vacancies.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.