Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

WEDNESDAY

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

