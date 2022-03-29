Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
WEDNESDAY
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
