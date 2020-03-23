TUESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, second joint budget review workshop, 6:30 p.m., elementary gymnasium.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
