TUESDAY

Chenango County Cooperative Extension Board, 7 p.m., 99 N. Broad St., Norwich.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta.

Otsego County Human Services Committee, 10 a.m., third floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room, high school.

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Jr./Sr. high school library.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school, 130 East St. Closed to public. Available to view at www.facebook.com/OneontaCitySchoolDistsrict/?ref=bookmarks.

Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., Emergency Services Training Room, Meadows bldg.

