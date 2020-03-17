TUESDAY
Chenango County Cooperative Extension Board, 7 p.m., 99 N. Broad St., Norwich.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 10 a.m., third floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room, high school.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Jr./Sr. high school library.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school, 130 East St. Closed to public. Available to view at www.facebook.com/OneontaCitySchoolDistsrict/?ref=bookmarks.
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., Emergency Services Training Room, Meadows bldg.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
