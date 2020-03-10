TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education first joint budget review workshop, 6:30 p.m., elementary gymnasium. 

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 9 a.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 1 p.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room. 

Schoharie County Human Services/Public Health, 4:30 p.m., board room, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

Schoharie County Historical Committee, 6 p.m., room 360, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

Schoharie County Personnel/Finance Committees, 4:45 p.m., room 360, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., firehouse.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Instructional Support Services Center, 7352 State Highway 23, Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, special facilities meeting, 6 p.m., cafeteria. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education workshop, 5:30 p.m., board room, high school. 

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you