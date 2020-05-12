Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Charlotte Valley Education Board Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Delaware County Cornell Cooperative Extension Directors Board, 7 p.m., Zoom, call for instructions 607-865-6531.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Education Board Budget Hearing, 6:30 p.m., Media Center.
Morris Town Board, 7 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Health and Education, 11 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Human Services, 10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs, 1 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs, 2 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central Education Board, Draper Room.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Walton Education Board Special Meeting, 5:30 p.m., remote view at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Supervisors Board, 1 p.m., 11 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
ONC BOCES Education Board, 12:30 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ybp58blf
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego County Adminstration, 10:30 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Public Works, 9 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.