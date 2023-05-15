Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. 

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., media center. 

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

WEDNESDAY

Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, Walton. 

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School audit committee, 5:30 p.m., board room D131.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 6 p.m., 391 Airport Road

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video