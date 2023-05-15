Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
WEDNESDAY
Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, Walton.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School audit committee, 5:30 p.m., board room D131.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 6 p.m., 391 Airport Road
