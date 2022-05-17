Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., virtual. For info: sbachman@4cls.org
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
