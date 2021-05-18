Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 8 p.m.
Oneonta Community Advisory Board Review Council, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Village Buildings Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Cooperstown Village Public Safety Fire Committee, 5:30 p.m., fire hall, 24 Chestnut St.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com.cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Zoom link available at oneontacsd.org
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.