Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Charlotte Valley Education Board, noon to 8 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Cherry Valley- Springfield Education Board, 7 p.m., school room 145.
Cobleskill Village Trustees Board, 7 p.m., Zoom.
Cooperstown Education Board, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., school library.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom 1-929-205-6099, meeting ID: 849 85980057, password: 460242.
Delaware Education Board, Noon to 8 p.m., middle school library.
Milford Education Board, 2 to 8 p.m., school distance learning room.
Morris Education Board, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/user/CityOfOneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Education Board, 6:30. Draper room.
Stamford Village,7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unatego Education Board, 6:30 p.m., school room 93.
Walton Education Board, noon to 9 p.m., tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
Worcester Education Board special meeting, 6:30 p.m., school library.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Education Board, 7 p.m., school library.
Harris Memorial Library board meeting, 5 p.m., contact harrislibrary@yahoo.com
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Otsego County Representative Board, 10 a.m., streamed at tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd
Walton Education Board superintendent finalist (B) Community Forum, 6 p.m., to register call 607-865-4116 ext 6130 or email cphraner@waltoncds.org
