Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Oneonta City Community Policy Board, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
