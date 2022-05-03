Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Milford Central School District Board of Education budget hearing and meeting, 7:30 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing and meeting, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., budget hearing, 6 p.m., regular meeting, OHS large group instruction room.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education budget hearing and board meeting, 6:30 p.m., high school library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
