Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 5 p.m., firehouse. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

