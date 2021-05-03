Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cooperstown Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5 p.m., via Zoom.
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 3 Main St. Hearing on proposed budget.
Milford Central School District Board of Education budget hearing,7 p.m., followed by code of conduct public hearing on Zoom. For access: blang@milfordcentral.org.
Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education budget hearing, 6 p.m., regular meeting to follow. To view: https://tinyurl.com/4xh3k2fm
WEDNESDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education budget hearing following by regular meeting, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, annual budget public hearing, 6:30 p.m., junior-senior library media center.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., budget hearing; 6 p.m., regular meeting. Zoom link available at www.oneontacsd.org.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/5mh32hse
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
