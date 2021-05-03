Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Cooperstown Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5 p.m., via Zoom.

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 3 Main St. Hearing on proposed budget.

Milford Central School District Board of Education budget hearing,7 p.m., followed by code of conduct public hearing on Zoom. For access: blang@milfordcentral.org

Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education budget hearing, 6 p.m., regular meeting to follow. To view: https://tinyurl.com/4xh3k2fm

WEDNESDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education budget hearing following by regular meeting, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium. 

Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, annual budget public hearing, 6:30 p.m., junior-senior library media center.

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., budget hearing; 6 p.m., regular meeting. Zoom link available at www.oneontacsd.org.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/5mh32hse

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

 

 

