Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Milford Education Board, budget hearing, 7 p.m., board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.

Oneonta Common Council, 7 p.m., Youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 7:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Village Zoning Appeals Board, 5:30 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/y9lzuaw5

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Unatego Education Board Annual Budget Meeting and Board Meeting following, 6:30 p.m., Room 93 in the middle/ high school.

Walton Education Board School Budget Planning, 6 p.m., Board Meeting Immediately following, remote view at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Education Board Annual Budget Meeting, 6:30 p.m., high school library.

Harris Memorial Library Special Board Meeting, 5 p.m., via Zoom, info at harrislibrary@yahoo.com

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Otsego County Representatives Board, 10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

West Winfield Village budget meeting, 7 p.m., to participate call 1-929-205-6099.

Worcester Education Board Budgeting Hearing and Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., school library.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

