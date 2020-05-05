Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Milford Education Board, budget hearing, 7 p.m., board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Oneonta Common Council, 7 p.m., Youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 7:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Village Zoning Appeals Board, 5:30 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/y9lzuaw5
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Unatego Education Board Annual Budget Meeting and Board Meeting following, 6:30 p.m., Room 93 in the middle/ high school.
Walton Education Board School Budget Planning, 6 p.m., Board Meeting Immediately following, remote view at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Education Board Annual Budget Meeting, 6:30 p.m., high school library.
Harris Memorial Library Special Board Meeting, 5 p.m., via Zoom, info at harrislibrary@yahoo.com
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Representatives Board, 10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
West Winfield Village budget meeting, 7 p.m., to participate call 1-929-205-6099.
Worcester Education Board Budgeting Hearing and Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., school library.
