TUESDAY
CCE of Delaware County, 6:30 p.m. finance committee, 7:30 p.m., personnel committee. For access info: 607-865-6531.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 2 p.m., via videoconference. Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection information.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES, 3 p.m., Instructional Support Services Center, 7352 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Albert S. Nadar Regional Airport, 391 Airport Rd.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office distance learning room.
Schoharie County Personnel/Finance Committee, 4:45 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
