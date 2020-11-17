Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council and public hearing, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.
Walton Central School District 2020 Capital Project vote, noon to 9 p.m., bus garage.
William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., on Zoom. For info: 607-865-5929.
WEDNESDAY
Four County Library System Board of Directors, 2 p.m., videoconference. For connection info: sbachman@4cls.org.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Northern Catskills Occupational Center, 2020 Jump Brook Road, Grand Gorge.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office DL room.
