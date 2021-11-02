Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Common Council, 6 p.m., budget discussion; 7 p.m., meeting, Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS distance learning room.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.