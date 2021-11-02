Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Common Council, 6 p.m., budget discussion; 7 p.m., meeting, Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room. 

WEDNESDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116. 

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS distance learning room. 

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.

